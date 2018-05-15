Spice Pistols to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent’

× Expand Photo by Blake Dean The Spice Pistols

The Spice Pistols are making their debut on primetime TV later this month. The Sex Pistols/Spice Girls-themed drag concept band—which plays covers as well as originals revolving around that theme—made their way through a series of auditions on NBC reality talent show America’s Got Talent and will be making their debut performance on the show. The band’s bassist Mike Muellenberg said they were partially inspired to audition because they knew that The Spice Girls’ own Mel B was a judge on the show. But it didn’t take long for them to get a callback once they sent in their submission.

“I sent in a couple of performances of ours, and sent in a short description,” Muellenberg says. “Within a month of that first email, they got in touch and said they wanted us to come in.”

Since the band doesn’t just play covers, The Spice Pistols aren’t a cover band per se, and the concept is more elaborate than it might look on the surface. In fact, Muellenberg describes it in different terms than most people talk about their own bands, and that unusual approach might have ultimately helped their chances.

“Everybody in the band has 20-plus years playing music in the scene,” he says. “So we went in and killed it. We view this as a play. When you come to a Spice Pistols show, you see something different every time.”

While Muellenberg says they’ve been impressed by how far they got, he’s not necessarily surprised that NBC took interest. The band puts a lot of time and effort into cultivating a spectacle, and that’s what they gave the show’s producers.

“The reaction to the band has been phenomenal,” he says. “You usually have to fight to build up a following. I’ve been blown away, to be honest.”

Spice Pistols will appear on NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 29 at 8 p.m.