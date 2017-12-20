Spooky Cigarette’s Jakob McWhinney launches new band

× Expand Photo by Gabe Husain Jakob McWhinney

Jakob McWhinney has clocked a lot of stage time playing in bands such as Spooky Cigarette, Space Heat, The Soaks, Trips and Kooties. On New Year’s Eve, however, he’s launching a brand new project called New Me. It’s the first project of McWhinney’s since Space Heat that focuses on his own songwriting, and New Me’s first live show will take place at Helmuth Projects at Millhaus 3 on Dec. 31. After playing in so many bands for the past few years, McWhinney said he was itching to get back to his own songwriting.

“I’ve been playing music with a bunch of bands, playing more of a supporting role,” he says. “I had this cache of songs that had been growing, and it felt like high time to get something out there.”

New Me has a handful of demo teasers up on Facebook, though no official recordings have been released yet. However, the songs heavily feature synthesizers, and the direction of the band represents a bit of an experiment for McWhinney.

“I’ve always written kind of left-of-pop songs,” he says. “But with these songs, I decided, ‘fuck it—let’s do pop!’ It’s the first time I’ve written songs that didn’t feel rooted in self-criticism.”

McWhinney took a while before settling on New Me as a name, and the Facebook address for the page reveals one of the working titles for the project (Slut Two). But New Me became a sort of epiphany for him, because of what it symbolically represented.

“Coming up with band names is the single worst part of playing music,” he says. “I had a list of about 50 names, and this one, when it popped into my head, just seemed right. It’s kind of a restart—a new opportunity.”