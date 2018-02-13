Stuntdouble and Tenshun’s new EP hits hard

Back in 2011, San Diego emcee-and-DJ duo Stuntdouble and Tenshun released the first in a series of EPs dubbed the “Welcome to San Diego Now Go Home” series. Each one thematically revolved around San Diego in some way. The first, The Ballad of Shawn T. Nelson, took its name from the infamous individual who went on a tank rampage on state Route 163 in 1995. The second, Pay Us A Visit, features a vampiric variation on the kissing statue on the waterfront. And the latest, The Hunchback of Golden Hill, name-checks the city’s historic Golden Hill neighborhood while painting the landscape in some dark, grimy hues.

Tenshun, who also makes dark and intense noise records both on his own and as one-half of Skrapez, provides a pretty harrowing backing to Stuntdouble’s narratives, which range from playful to paranoid. They make for strong counterparts to one another, especially considering the frustration behind many of Stuntdouble’s lyrics. The title track is a gloomy meditation on gentrification, opening with the lament, “I’m done with this place,” before reminiscing about how he “locked my doors and parked where the street’s lit/Guess that’s the reason rent was so cheap then.”

From there the mood fluctuates between a horror/sci-fi sound like that of “Up at Night” and a more manic approach as heard in “Drone Poem,” in which Stuntdouble rhymes “nut fuzz” with “Herbie the Love Bug.” Yet each track offers an impressive juxtaposition between the two musical partners’ strengths, and all within a relatively concise span of time. All but one of the tracks here runs less than three minutes long, and there’s a leave-them-wanting-more sensibility that I admire. That goes double for final track “Raise Hell,” which at one minute long is way too short. But I’m also well aware that a beatmaker like Tenshun has no shortage of ideas or material to work with. This may be the final installment in the duo’s “Welcome to San Diego” triptych, but I know I haven’t heard the last of these two.