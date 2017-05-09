Summer album preview

× Expand Photo by Sawa Dead Cross

Summer is gearing up to be a busy season for new releases by San Diego bands. One of the most high-profile releases on the horizon is the self-titled debut album by metal/hardcore supergroup Dead Cross, which includes Justin Pearson of The Locust, Mike Crain of Retox, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Faith No More’s Mike Patton. It’s out August 4 via Ipecac.

Another high profile release on the horizon is the sophomore album by Birdy Bardot, whose self-titled debut was my local album of the year in 2015. It’s being released on June 23 via Redwoods Music, with a record release show taking place that night at The Casbah.

Big Bloom will be releasing their second full-length album as well on July 17. Warsaw, the new darkwave project featuring former members of Ilya, are releasing their debut album later this summer. And doom metal outfit Beira will also be putting out their second full-length.

The prolific John Christopher Harris will be releasing new material with his projects Mystery Cave, Chill Pill and Trip Advisor, and Joshua Kmak of The Shady Francos will be releasing another album with his darker, heavier Creepseed project. DJ Pnutz, who was one of our ExtraSpecialGood picks in the most recent Great Demo Review, is nearly finished with her latest batch of songs. And Zsa Zsa Gabor will be releasing their last album on July 15 through Stay Strange Records, with a release show to coincide featuring some special guest performances.

Other artists with music on the horizon include The Verigolds, Of Ennui, Andy Robinson, Vytear, Cheap Windows, Marujah, The Kabbs, Nothingful, Nite Lapse (releasing their debut EP), Deplorable D (a new political satire project by Danny King of The Palace Ballroom), Alan Jones, Cryptic Languages, Age of Collapse, Morphesia and Sin-Wat. Clear out some room on your hard drive or vinyl shelf, because it’s going to be a busy summer.