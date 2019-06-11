Talia Cravolo releases an incredible debut

Sometimes an album doesn’t hold up over repeated listens. That initial feeling of being bowled over and blown away gives way to more critical analysis, as flaws and fatigues begin to reveal themselves. Every music critic has a story about an album they initially loved, but then found it simply didn’t hold up over time.

I’ve been listening to Talia Ceravolo’s debut album, Dirty Seeds, for a few months now and I’m here to say it’s as beautiful, nuanced and dulcet as it was when I first heard it. I was familiar with Ceravolo’s work, albeit in a different medium, as she is also a highly talented visual artist. If I’m to believe the very little amount of notes on her album, Dirty Seeds was a decade in the making. And while I won’t speculate beyond the lyrical hints she drops what prompted her to finally record 10 years worth of songs, I will say that I’m so happy she has done so.

<a href="http://taliaceravolo.bandcamp.com/album/dirty-seeds">Dirty Seeds by Talia Ceravolo</a>

Dirty Seeds begins simply enough with “Covered in Honey,” a seductive ballad about longing for a lover’s touch. Ceravolo’s voice, lyrical precision and acoustic strumming on the album’s 10 folk-centric songs is impressive, as she tackles topics such as love, loss and starting over. The album’s most impressive showcase happens toward the middle on “Summer” and “What Am I Doing Here,” two violin-accented tracks about heartbreak and isolation. “As you walk alone now / Nothing’s wrong now / Nothing’s wrong / As you stand alone now / Nothing’s wrong now / Nothing’s wrong / One day, you’ll be strong” she sings on the former, sounding equal parts defeated and empowered. Is she telling this to someone? To herself? There’s beauty in that the listener is left to guess the answer.

A native of San Diego, Ceravolo must know the music she’s producing is light years beyond anything currently being produced in the local folk scene. Personally, I’ve been covering the music scene long enough to know that if she lived in a major market, record companies and marketing agencies would be beating down her door to represent her. Much like forbears such as Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez, or contemporaries like Angel Olsen and Laura Marling, Ceravolo is making music that’s both refreshing and familiar. The kind that will hold up for months, years, decades to come.