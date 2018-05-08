Teenage Burritos are enjoyably snotty on new album

The operative word in Teenage Burritos’ name is “Teenage.” The local punk/garage outfit has a spunky, youthful streak that informs most of what they do. They’re energetic, sometimes obnoxious, a little snotty and a lot of fun. They have a tendency to write 40-second songs about tambourines and cover Black Flag, but also managing to swap out Henry Rollins’ angst for a more giddy burst of noisy guitars and defiant chants.

Which is to say, Teenage Burritos should appeal to anyone with even a passing interest in punk rock. Less a straightforward group of power-chord pushers than the likes of The Ramones, Teenage Burritos are too twitchy and restless a group to put two songs of a similar style next to each other on new album Something To Cry About. All of the songs certainly sound like the same band, in large part because of Kirsten Gundel’s manic vocals and Kevin Gist’s nasty, unpolished guitar tones. That being said, there’s a wide variety of approaches the band takes within that raw, lo-fi punk rock sound, which range from explosive to accessible.

The first track on the album, “Flytrap,” throws the listener into the deep end right off the bat, sparking up an aggressive, no-wave punk burst that is both abrasive and well-executed. It’s as much a warning as it is a test. Those who stick around long enough to hear the rest won’t endure anything quite that intense again, but it’s not a bad introduction to what Teenage Burritos are capable of. They can make a hell of a lot of noise when they feel like it, but they’re just as likely to show off their pop skills. The tambourine-shaking “No Reward” is classic power pop without the studio polish, and “Prom Song” finds the catchiest way to be antagonistic, with its chorus of “Hey hey, I hate you.”

Something To Cry About is the kind of record where smoothing over the rough edges would probably ruin its energy and intensity. And for that matter, it might not be as fun. Make no mistake, Teenage Burritos play good songs. The fact that they make a mess of it in the process is just part of the charm.