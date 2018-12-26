The 10 best local albums of 2018

1.) Tulengua - Baja Funk

This group needs national attention now. The cross-border, co-ed hip hop trio made one of the most head-bobbing statements of the year with this amazing, bilingual mixtape. What’s best about it, however, is how they address larger issues such as immigration, racism and the hypocrisy of politicians. It’s both beautiful and bombastic, profound and playful, and best of all, the group is donating all the proceeds from album streams to Border Angels. Tulengua member Alan Lilienthal put it best in a CityBeat profile back in August, “It’s a celebration of a borderless ideal… Humans connecting with other humans.”

2.) The Gloomies - Romance

The Gloomies have evolved so quickly in the five or so years they’ve been playing and Romance is the culmination of this. Ten tracks of romantic, highly melodic, but moody AF (hence the name) indie-pop that gets stuck in your head all day. The album’s best track, “Palms,” manages to filter all those influences (electro, indie rock, chillwave and even surf music) into a beautiful pop gem that’s perfect for anyone who wears all-black to the beach.

3.) Monochromacy- Living Posture

Drone and ambient music aren’t for everyone, but even for those unfamiliar with the genres, it’s hard to not be impressed with Monochromacy. That’s not to imply that the one-man project of Esteban Flores is accessible, what with the black metal flourishes (“Animus,” “Spiritless”) and monk-like chants (“Ultima Voz”), but Living Posture is still a strikingly gorgeous statement.

4.) Author & Punisher - Beastland

Speaking of profound statements from one-man bands, please go back and read Ryan Bradford’s excellent article on Tristan Shone, who plays highly-melodic, but nonetheless jarring industrial-metal as Author & Punisher. His Relapse Records debut, Beastland, is filled with politicized statements that listeners will hopefully make out through Shone’s home-built drone machines.

5.) The Gift Machine - New Tangles

The core of this Escondido band moved here from Olympia, Washington, and what an amazing addition to local scene they’ve been. With nods to bands like Wussy and Eleventh Dream Day, husband and wife co-vocalists Dave and Andrea Matthies are producing some of the best indie rock I’ve heard in a while.

6.) The Color Forty Nine - The Color Forty Nine

A group of local scene vets craft an album of dark, alt-country ballads perfect for sipping whisky alone and thinking about the one that got away. I think I said it best back in June when I wished this album “had gone on forever” and I can’t wait to hear more.

7.) Warsaw - Wires

This is a band that needs to be seen live to truly be appreciated, but concertgoers will almost immediately run to the merch table after to grab a copy of this dark, synth-laden and gothy debut album.

8.) Beira -Vol. II

Former CityBeat music editor Jeff Terich raved about these doom-metalers back in September, and man, he was right. Six savage and scathing tracks made all the more impressive by Ruby Haynes’ vicious wails.

9.) Planet B - Planet B

Fans of Justin Pearson’s head-scratching All Leather project will almost certainly like this more electronic-heavy collaboration with fellow weirdo Luke Henshaw. Pearson’s banshee wail is a nice accompaniment to the spooky beats and special appearances from Kool Keith and Martin Atkins.

10.) The Havnauts - Go For It!

Shelbi Bennett has always had one of the best voices in San Diego, blowing audiences away as the frontwoman of indie rock band The Midnight Pine. Havnauts is her foray into peppy punk rock, but through the riffs, she’s tackling serious issues such as body image (“Gained Weight”) and indecisive boys (“Don’t Have the Time”). And throughout it all, that voice still shines.

Honorable mentions:

DJ Pnutz - Play That Beat Mrs. DJ

Parker Meridien - Twentyfirst Street Sessions

Pocket Hole - Marine Layer EP

Montalban Quintet - Under the River

Of Ennui - Tone Poems

Wild Wild Wets - PRISOM

Optiganally Yours - O.Y. in Hi-Fi