The Album Leaf launches new label

× Expand Photo by David Black The Album Leaf

Members of The Album Leaf have launched a new label. The group’s central songwriter Jimmy LaValle started up Eastern Glow Recordings as a deal with INgrooves, a label services company that handles supply chain and distribution or what Album Leaf bass player Brad Lee calls “the guts of the operation.” Lee is managing the label, which is starting out with some releases of early Album Leaf records that have gone out of print.

“I came on board once the agreement was in place,” he says. “There are some old records that Jimmy now has the rights to, so I stepped in and said ‘I can help out here and facilitate all of these releases.’ So Jimmy and I have been steering the ship while they do the grunt work.”

The first releases on the calendar for Eastern Glow are vinyl releases of The Album Leaf’s 2003 Seal Beach EP, 2012’s Forward/Return and the 2015 7-inch single New Soul on Oct. 20. A second round of reissues will follow on Dec. 8. After that, there are some other potential releases in the works that haven’t officially been announced, but Lee says this is enough to keep him busy for the time being.

“I’m the bureaucracy guy,” he says. “I’m signing a lot of forms, dealing with all of the online stuff, a lot of copying and pasting. I make sure the audio files are in the right formats. There’s a lot of people who work with The Album Leaf, so I’m just keeping everyone on the same page.”

Lee says that he and LaValle have discussed releasing new records by other artists, so that’s definitely in the long-term plans for Eastern Glow. As the music industry continues to change, the initial test for the label will be to prove an artist-run model can work.

“I think one thing that’s pretty important is that Jimmy is taking control of his own back catalog,” he says. “With so much uncertainty, we’re bringing this all back under our own umbrella. It’s self-preservation in a way. It gives us a platform in an increasingly bleak landscape.”