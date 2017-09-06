The Bad Vibes' new album is bizarro classic rock

The Bad Vibes pull off something pretty rare with their new album No One’s Safe: They sound like a lot of different bands momentarily, but on the whole don’t sound like any one band in particular. There are some pretty prominent classic rock influences, from Black Sabbath to Deep Purple, with a little bit of Creedence, Pink Floyd and Zeppelin in the mix as well. And to read this, it might come across like The Bad Vibes are playing fairly conventional rock music, which would be an understandable conclusion to reach.

But they’re not—not by a long shot.

The self-described “swamp rock” band has a heavy dose of Southern rock coursing through their veins, but that bluesy boogie is also darkened with a shade of American gothic (there’s a séance happening on the cover art, naturally). Take the track “Ghost,” which features some prominent slide riffs and soulful grooves, but eventually eases into some eerie psychedelia during the chorus. And “Cathedral Moon” splits the difference between Floydian vibe-outs and Dr. John-style New Orleans voodoo.

× <a href="http://thebadvibes.bandcamp.com/album/no-ones-safe">No One's Safe by Bad Vibes</a>

It’s rare to hear The Bad Vibes play it straight at any point on No One’s Safe, their diverse set of impulses and influences pulling them in a variety of different directions throughout. The opening track, “Strange Love,” begins with a heavy psychedelic jam that feels loose and chemically altered, but when vocalist Jason Myers sings the verse through a leslie effect, he ends up sounding like Ozzy Osbourne in the early ‘70s. But not long thereafter, the track slows down and expands into a spacious, hallucinogenic jam session. And on “Cathedrals,” the band plays with odd time signatures while indulging in some prog-rock improvisation sessions.

Those who don’t already have affection for ‘70s-era rock probably won’t find much to enjoy about The Bad Vibes. They wear their classic rock influences on their sleeves, and they do their heroes justice. No One’s Safe isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean it’s not really good. As Wayne Campbell once said, “Led Zeppelin didn’t write songs everyone liked. They left that to the Bee Gees.”