The Casbah turns 30

× Expand Tim Mays at The Casbah with Lucy’s Fur Coat circa mid-’90s

The Casbah is turning 30 years old in January and the venue has been steadily rolling out show announcements for its anniversary month. As in past years, much of the Middletown club’s January shows will focus on local bands who have played the venue in the past. The difference, however, is that many of these bands are reuniting for the first time in years or simply don’t perform that often anymore.

“What we’re doing is similar to what we did for our 25th and 20th anniversaries,” says Casbah co-founder and co-owner Tim Mays. “Just trying to bring back bands who’ve played numerous times over the years mixed in with a couple newer things. So far, we’ve booked 28 days of January and we’ll announce the rest soon. I’m stoked with the way it’s turned out.”

While some of the shows are from notable bands currently on the scene such as The Donkeys, The Mattson 2, Hot Snakes and Pinback, the reunion shows are notable. Mays says he’s particularly excited about a reunion show featuring ’90s math-rockers Chinchilla. Bands such as Via Satellite and The Dragons will be playing their first shows since the death of a bandmate (Via Satellite will also be using the occasion to release their final album, A Thousand Mountains, which was recorded before the death of drummer Tim Reece). There will also be reunion shows from Transfer, Goodbye Blue Monday, The Dropscience and Three Mile Pilot.

“I’ll have to pace myself that month, because every night there’s something I’m looking forward to seeing,” says Mays.

There will also be a few touring bands scheduled to appear in the month of January, including shows from Mustard Plug and Man Man. Mays also booked a two-night stand for Seattle punk-rock legends The Melvins after trying to convince the band to do so for years.

× Expand Photo by Arlene Ibarra Hot Snakes will play The Casbah in celebration of the club’s 30th anniversary

From it’s humble beginnings in its former space (now Kava Lounge) to its eventual move to the club’s current location at the corner of Kettner Boulevard and Laurel Street, The Casbah has developed a reputation for both supporting and nurturing local bands. Mays sees the club’s anniversary month as a means to celebrate this fact.

“A lot of our nights throughout the year are touring bands, but it’s the local bands that we try to help develop and work with to get to a point where we can book them on shows on a weekday or on a weekend opening up for somebody,” Mays says. “To get them to the point where they can do their own Friday or Saturday nights. The Schizophonics are a good local example. When they first started, they were playing Monday or Tuesday nights, and while they were amazing even back then, it’s taken then a while to get where they are. Whenever we can help develop a band like that, where they can eventually come in and headline their own show, that’s what we’ve always strived to do. Local bands are the glue that holds the whole calendar together.”

Another factor playing into the 30th anniversary is the idea that, despite the club’s location and size, The Casbah has lasted as long as it has while also maintaining a loyal staff. Clubs come and go all the time in San Diego, but The Casbah keeps on trucking.

“If I sit and think about it, it’s crazy. I can’t believe it’s been this long,” says Mays. “Here we are, 30 years later, and we’re still able to get bands to come and play who played their something like 25 years ago. So it’s a testament to the bands and The Casbah that we’re still doing it and that people still like to come here. And we don’t take that for granted.”