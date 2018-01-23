The eight best Pinback songs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Temporary Residence Pinback

This week, Pinback is playing a three-night residency at The Casbah, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the band’s formation. In the band’s two decades (on and off) together, they’ve released some great music, and I decided to take it upon myself to pick eight of their best.

“Penelope”: The first of the band’s tracks to make its way onto regular radio airplay, “Penelope” is kind of an unlikely hit. After all, it’s a subtle, hypnotic indie pop song about a goldfish, which is exactly what makes it so endearing.

“From Nothing to Nowhere”: I’ve always been impressed with Pinback’s ability to add intensity and impact without layering on a bunch of distortion or overproduction. This track is a hard-driving jam from 2007’s Autumn of the Seraphs, but still manages to sound like vintage Pinback.

“Tripoli”: The leadoff track from the band’s self-titled debut, “Tripoli” is a glorious DIY indie pop gem about fearing one’s own mortality. It’s a wonderfully melancholy tune, fitting in comfortably next to early Built to Spill or Death Cab for Cutie.

“Offcell”: An underrated gem from the EP of the same name, “Offcell” is a case study in how to make a great indie pop song from fairly simple elements: guitar, bass, drum machine and vocals. The melody is one of their strongest, not to mention its stunning traces of acoustic strums.

“Fortress”: Pinback is a great band for anyone who likes the sound of clean, harmonized guitars, and this single is one of the best examples, plus the chorus is one of the catchiest they’ve written.

“X.I.Y.”: There’s a dub-influenced strut to this highlight from 2001’s Blue Screen Life, which is made all the more interesting with the addition of keyboards. But the best part is its chorus climax, which finds Rob Crow and Zach Smith delivering some great vocal harmonies.

“Crutch”: When Pinback use synths, they’re usually subtle, but the thick layer of synth bass on “Crutch” gives this song a little added heft.

“AFK”: The closing track of 2004’s Summer in Abaddon is the band’s heaviest-sounding song, and yet it doesn’t diverge from Pinback’s aesthetic at all. The drums, however, are just colossal.