The Frights mature on new album

San Diego success stories don’t usually come from too far out of left field. Most of the time, when a band or artist from our city gets big, it’s because they already have pop appeal (Jewel, Andra Day, Jason Mraz). Certainly, there are more than a few legendary underground acts to come out of San Diego (The Locust, Pinback), but by and large, D.I.Y. punk bands rarely become overnight successes.

That’s not exactly what happened with The Frights. Their growth has been gradual over the past five or six years, though their audience still grew quickly as they went from scrappy Che Café regulars to the kind of band who could attract a couple thousand fans to SOMA. And with new album Hypochondriac, their first for long-running punk mega-label Epitaph Records, they seem to have transcended the high-energy surf-punk sound that characterized their early releases.

To use a fairly trite comparison, Hypochondriac feels a little bit like the band’s Pinkerton, a record that suggests a more mature next step, albeit one with a handful of fairly odd production choices. Leadoff track “Tell Me Why I’m OK,” for instance, is essentially a stripped-down acoustic track, but one that’s interrupted frequently with odd dialogue, effects and other strange sounds, like digitally pitch-shifted backing vocals. Something’s definitely different here, though it’s a little baffling.

On the whole, Hypochondriac feels more restrained, the band making a conscious effort to clear more space within their songs and shake off some of the giddy energy of the music they made early on. And by and large that’s for the better. “Pills,” for instance, is a melancholy pop song that rises up into some powerful climaxes. It’s easily one of the best pop songs they’ve ever written, as is “Over It,” which has the radio appeal of a band like Jimmy Eat World. Still, when The Frights let loose on a track like “Crutch,” they’ve never sounded so intense.

It’s refreshing to see The Frights open up their sound to a broader array of influences and approaches, including country (“Hold Me Down”). In the scheme of things, it’s not like The Frights’ career has been extraordinarily long. But just as quickly as they found their audience, they’ve also found their ability to evolve.