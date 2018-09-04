The Havnauts channel animated live shows onto debut EP

The first time I saw The Havnauts live, they left a pretty big impression. Part of it was the surprise of hearing The Midnight Pine’s Shelbi Bennett, a singer with a typically gorgeous and subtle vocal style, go fully punk rock. I was a fan right from the jump—they even graced the cover of CityBeat before releasing more than a single or two. Suffice it to say this is one release that I’ve been anticipating for a long time, so it’s great to finally see a six-song EP materialize. And GO FOR IT! is an absolute blast.

The Havnauts are, first and foremost, a kickass live band, and as such it’s only fitting that their debut EP capture that energy and attitude. GO FOR IT! essentially sounds live, all four musicians wailing away at their instruments and sounding like they’re having the time of their lives while doing it. All of these songs are short, sharp and sufficiently snotty, though it’s not that they’re all straightforward punk or garage songs. As loud and as immediate as the band has a tendency to be, they layer these songs with subtle details that give them an added depth beyond their initial hooks.

Those hooks are pretty stellar, though. “Gained Weight” begins the EP with a tirade about—what else—how much it sucks to have gained weight. “My mom the diplomat tells me I don’t look fat,” sings Bennett just before the band starts tearing into a barn-burning two-minute punk ripper. The title track comes next, and it’s stylistically the farthest from that opener, a slow-moving, sludgier and more psychedelic track that spans twice the length of “Gained Weight.” In between, the band finds a wide range of stylistic approaches, from the twinkly guitar riffs of “Woke Up Late” to the fuzzy chug of “Don’t Have the Time,” and the Blue Oyster Cult-style rock anthem of “No Summer Vacation.”

By the time they make their way to the relatively restrained closer “Ghosts,” The Havnauts have earned the opportunity to breathe a bit. Though even their least hard-charging song is overflowing with energy and emotion. It’s refreshing to hear a band that sounds punk as fuck but still give a shit. GO FOR IT! is a fine introduction to The Havnauts, and more than lives up to their super fun live show.