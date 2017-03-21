The Hideout becoming SPACE in April

In April, The Hideout is becoming SPACE. After opening in 2014 following a transition from being The Void before that, the bar (at 3519 El Cajon Blvd.) was purchased in December of last year by Joaquin DeVelasco with the intention of rebranding and reopening it. DeVelasco brought Hideout talent buyer Mario Orduno on as co-owner and partner of the project. The two are preparing the bar for a grand reopening on April 21 and 22 with two headlining shows from goth/synth-pop group Cold Cave.

“We never intended to keep it as The Hideout,” Orduno says in an interview at Influx in North Park. “It was important that we have a name that we came up with, to let people know that this is our bar, and it’s our concept.”

Some of the changes made to The Hideout include taking out some of the booths for seating near the stage, as well as installation of a new sound booth. There’s also a new jukebox that features music from Fela Kuti, Spacemen 3, The Stone Roses and The Germs. Orduno says that the hours will stay the same, and that the bar will continue to have live shows, but not 30 days in a row. He says the idea is to retain some of the local dive bar feel it now has.

“We really wanted it to be a reflection of our favorite bars in San Diego,” he says. “The Casbah, Live Wire, Whistle Stop—it’s kind of like a combination of those. We want it to have a cool, neighborhood vibe, mellow DJ nights, good shows. We also just want to have nights open so people can chill and listen to the jukebox.”

SPACE does have a new logo designed by Jon Blaj, and there might be sci-fi films showing on TVs when there isn’t a live show. However, Orduno says that the thematic presence will be subtle.

“It’s not a theme bar,” he says. “Like, when you go to the Whistle Stop, you know there’s a train theme, but it’s not too obvious—you don’t really think about it.”