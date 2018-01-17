The Irenic to resume hosting live music

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Irenic The Irenic

The Irenic is returning to hosting live shows. The all-ages venue, located at Mission Gathering Church in North Park (3090 Polk Ave.), temporarily halted live music as it dealt with some restructuring and operational changes. The major reason behind the hiatus was the loss of revenues every month, which put the venue in a precarious financial situation. Brandan Robertson was hired last year as lead pastor and executive director, and he saw a need to change some of the venue’s practices.

“When I came on as executive director and pastor of Mission Gathering, I took a look at the numbers and the budget,” he says. “It became clear that things weren’t running at a sustainable capacity.”

The Irenic held all of its committed bookings through December 2017, with the last show held there being Julien Baker in December. Prior to that, however, the venue had lost its ability to sell alcohol, as it was operating on a short-term special event license that was limited to a specific number of events. Without that revenue stream and with personnel costs rising—all while there wasn’t a lead pastor to guide the ship—things had to change.

“When The Irenic started eight to 10 years ago, it was meant to be a supplement to help us do homeless outreach,” Robertson says. “But a year and a half ago, the church was without a pastor, and there wasn’t anyone to oversee operations. It didn’t really work out well.”

The Irenic will resume live shows in February, and from that point won’t be staffed by Irenic employees. It’ll exclusively be a venue for rental by outside bookers, such as The Casbah and Soda Bar, whose owner Cory Stier confirmed to CityBeat that they have renewed the partnership with The Irenic.

“The big change is that The Irenic, now, is just a venue that’s rented out,” Robertson says. “We’re not staffing it. We’re leaving that up to the promoters.”

The Irenic’s next live show is Enter Shikari on Feb. 25.