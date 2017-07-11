The Jade Sharer’s final album being released

× Expand The Jade Shearer

The last album by The Jade Sharer is finally being released. Sea Stacks and Sleestaks is coming out on vinyl through Joyful Noise’s subscription series, and it’s also available digitally on Bandcamp. The band began work on the album more than a decade ago, but they were unable to finish it before vocalist and bassist Terrin Durfey died in 2008 after a battle with cancer.

The band’s guitarist Chris Prescott says that he’d been working on it on and off since then, because he thought it was important to have Durfey’s final works finally see the light of day.

“We had been working on it for a couple years,” he says. “When you’re working in a home studio, you have a tendency to spend way too long on something. It was almost done, but I felt like it was Terrin’s legacy. It felt heartbreaking not to release it.”

Sea Stacks and Sleestaks features Prescott, Durfey, guitarist Gabriel Feenburg and drummer Matt Lynott, as well as guest appearances by Pinback’s Rob Crow, Allen Epley (The Life and Times) and Brian Desjean (No Knife). The album also includes some recordings of Durfey that Prescott had never actually heard in his lifetime.

“His family had me go through his files to see what he had,” he says. “He had a bunch of stuff he hadn’t given to me. I found a bunch of great vocal takes, and I was able to use some of it. Some of it was really strong.”

All proceeds from the sale of the album are going toward a college fund for Durfey’s son Dakota. Prescott said that when it came time to release it, he didn’t want to do so for profit.

“I’m completely separating myself from the financial stuff,” he says. “And I know these days it’s not free to do music. But it just doesn’t seem right to take any money from this. So why not make it a fundraiser. People might be more inclined to help out.”