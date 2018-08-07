The month in beats

× Expand Methods of the Unknown

I’ve long thought that San Diego’s electronic music scene is underrated. While EDM acts still manage to pack crowds at the more posh Downtown clubs, it’s often off the beaten path where some of the more interesting beats can be heard. And with recent events like Glyph, Astro Jump and lowercase everything showcasing some of the more interesting underground beatmakers, the time seemed right to launch a new periodic rundown of the most interesting new local electronic releases (this space will also see a rotation of other genres in the coming weeks).

AYP’s Separation is a promising if short set of dark techno and synthwave that maintains a compelling pulse amid a crackly layer of static. It’s not all strictly dancefloor fare and while “adult” is conducive to movement, “a knot under my skin” is more haunting and atmospheric. All in all, it’s a strong start.

Soundshift’s Pull Me From the Bottom is more rooted in hip-hop beats, though they’re the sort that showcase more of a connection to the warped psychedelic sounds of Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label than more traditional rap production. Even that doesn’t reveal the full picture, however, as Soundshift leaps from one approach to the next across this EP, frequently incorporating weird sounds but occasionally revealing an unexpected accessibility.

On the more experimental end of the spectrum, the prolific, iconoclastic Tenshun has released Methods of the Unknown, which features a series of lengthy, peculiar compositions that merge IDM rhythms with noise. “Chambers of The Inner Brain” is something like Aphex Twin at his most hyperactive and run through a series of distortion pedals, while “Mr. Toad Eats The Mushroom” is every bit the head trip its title suggests. Similarly, OAA’s Tear 015 pairs house and techno rhythms with the grimy aesthetics of industrial, creating dance music that feels apocalyptic without losing its sense of fun. It’s menacing stuff, but still accessible. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear something like this on an episode of Mr. Robot.

Finally, TitoValentino’s ...What Love Sounds Like () offers a much lighter, more summery style of instrumental electro-funk and drum-machine slow jams. It’s a laid-back counterpoint to some of the darker beats bubbling up in the city right now, and it’s easy to get into its grooves.