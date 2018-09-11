The month in hip-hop

Last month I started a new regular feature highlighting San Diego music in specific genres. This month, I’m focusing on the latest in local rap, from a cross-border group, a goofball duo, a blissful cloud rapper and a strange satire.

One of the most notable rap records out of San Diego lately (and Tijuana) comes from Tulengua, who I wrote about here a few weeks ago. Their bilingual hip-hop sound is both fun and socially conscious, and their production lives up to the album’s title, Baja Funk. It’s indeed funky, each track loaded with groove and positivity. Tulengua has an innovative fusion approach that makes their sound one worth revisiting.

I couldn’t help myself when I noticed that there was a hip-hop duo called KrayMr & K.O.$tanza. It’s not the first time Seinfeld has played a major role in a hip-hop mixtape (anyone remember Wale’s The Mixtape About Nothing?), but this duo is a lot more lo-fi and a lot sillier. The old-school boom-bap track “94 Break,” for instance, opens with the line, “‘cause this is an old ‘94 break, sit back and eat a steak.” In other words, To Pimp A Butterfly this ain’t, but it’s DIY goofball fun with some cool beats and lots of LOLs.

Imminent Danger by SHAFT Records

More serious and blissed out is Occipital Flowz’ Entitled to Nothing. The production is more like a rich and jazzy downtempo record than rap, while the actual rapping is melodic and big on hooks, and characterized by a more sing-songy flow. Occipital Flowz has a unique sound, one that makes the most sense on a late-night KCRW show like Chocolate City, but with a strong enough songwriting prowess to have some staying power.

There’s also something new out by someone who calls himself Lil Elon Musk. With a name like that, I probably don’t have to explain that his cheekily titled Pet Sounds EP is incredibly and intentionally stupid. The songs all have titles such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Highway to Hell,” the beats don’t maintain a consistent time signature, and the lyrics are spoken word goofs on the titular startup king. It’s not exactly a good record, but as satire, it’s amazing.