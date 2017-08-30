The Paragraphs release first new album since 2014

For a while, The Paragraphs were one of the more visible, more active rock bands in San Diego, though following the release of their “Oh So Low/Rich Boys” 7-inch in 2014, it seemed that things were a bit quiet. As it turns out they had another album in them after all, as evidenced by the release of It’s Always Never, their first new music in three years.

Immediately, It’s Always Never feels a little bit different. The group’s 2012 album +/- was more of a rowdy rock ‘n’ roll record, infused with classic rock flamboyance and garage fuzz. It was schlocky and fun, but also the kind of sound best experienced in a live setting. The beginning of It’s Always Never finds the band sounding a bit more atmospheric and melancholy, as if they underwent an identity transformation in the past few years. “Warm Bodies” sounds a bit like The National playing “Pretty In Pink,” its open spaces and clean guitar tones offering a refreshingly subdued approach.

Though it would appear the band has embraced subtlety in a way they hadn’t before. not all of It’s Always Never is so low-key. Though its title is silly, “High As Pie” is a gorgeous standout, with layers of dreamy guitars and an infectious chorus, while “The Wheel” feels dusty and desolate, like a long, late-night drive through the desert.

It's Always Never by the Paragraphs

When the band does turn up the volume, the results still sound a bit less explosive. “Something That Yr Made Of” is more heavily distorted than the songs that surround it, yet it’s still ultimately about riding a mid-tempo groove than rocking the fuck out. And “Sister” finds the band doing their best Rolling Stones impersonation, with guitar licks that would be right at home on Sticky Fingers.

Time and space just might be the best gifts that The Paragraphs have given themselves. Their music has matured in a way that feels natural but shows a lot of growth. These are some of the best songs the band have released to date, and that has a lot to do with the fact that they rarely feel overproduced or forced. These are simply good rock ‘n’ roll songs, often played for darker, after-hours moods, and it’s a promising step for a band with quite a few years under their belts.