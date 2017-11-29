The Parker Meridien bring the funk on debut album

The hip-hop band isn’t a new phenomenon, but after decades of evolution within the genre, it remains an exotic one. Pioneered early on by Stetsasonic in the ‘80s and adopted to great success by The Roots in the ‘90s, a live band rap sound is often a means to an end rather than an end in itself. Plenty of rappers have performed with a live ensemble here and there, ranging from the sublime (Kendrick Lamar’s “Kunta’s Groove Sessions” tour) to the ridiculous (Lil Wayne’s rock album). But making live musicians into a central part of a hip-hop group isn’t quite as common, so when a group like The Parker Meridien comes along, it’s worth paying attention.

Fronted by Jack King (better known as Parker Edison of Parker and the Numberman), The Parker Meridien also features bassist John Rieder and drummer Nathan Hubbard. The trio’s combination of sounds adds up to something fluid, fun and extremely funky. There’s a loose, effortless groove to each of the 10 tracks on their debut album Fists Like Gotti, which sometimes diverts from a conventional hip-hop approach, as on “New River,” which features passages that are more like spoken word.

Fists Like Gotti isn’t a long record, but the trio makes good use of the time they have. Leadoff track “Long Distance Runner” sets the funky stage with an opening chant of “Bounce!” from King, which segues into a singsong lyrical flow. And with “40 Foot Tall,” a catchy sample loop guides the track, showing that The Parker Meridien still employs some of the more traditional tools of hip-hop production. It’s just that now they’re just backed by some live musicians who can really bring the funk.

There’s a great deal of diversity in the sounds on Fists Like Gotti, and the trio proves themselves as versatile as they are virtuosic. Everything grooves, certainly, but not always in the same way. For instance, “No Sequels” is more laid-back and soulful than the manic psych-funk of “40 Foot Tall,” and even features a vocal appearance from Rebecca Jade. And the shrieking samples of “Silent” prove the band’s not afraid to make some noise. This 35-minute album is just the beginning, but Parker Meridien are already doing their part to make the local scene a lot funkier.