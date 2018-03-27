The Routine and Sure Fire Soul Ensemble square off

× Expand Photos by Marvin Harris The Routine

The Routine and Sure Fire Soul Ensemble are two of the funkiest bands that San Diego has to offer, in their own unique ways. The Routine rock a little harder, while Sure Fire have more of a classic soul sensibility. But the two bands are pitting those two sounds against each other in a pair of shows they’ve dubbed The Funky Battle: The Routine vs. Sure Fire Soul Ensemble. At both shows, each band will play a full-length set, which will be followed by a collaborative funk jam between the two groups. The Routine’s guitarist, Russell Ramo, says the idea arose when both bands planned a couple shows together but decided to take them a step further.

“We wanted to play two nights together, but one of the things we couldn’t figure out was who’s going to headline,” he says. “So [Sure Fire’s] Tim [Felten] came up with kind of a fun idea to make it have a boxing theme. I feel like you only see the ‘versus’ thing at a DJ night. Like ‘The Beatles versus The Stones.’”

The two Funky Battles will take place on April 13 and May 26 at Winstons in Ocean Beach, with The Routine headlining the first show and Sure Fire headlining the second. And though both shows will feature a collaboration between the two bands, Ramo says that audiences can probably expect the two bands to try to one-up each other.

“There could definitely be a little bit of that,” he says. “We play such different styles, but it’s a fun way to see if we can push each other’s limits on performance and stage presence. It’s a healthy competition.”

This isn’t the first time The Routine’s planned a show of this kind. They previously did a show with AJ Froman where, after both bands’ sets were done, they performed Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon together. But Ramo says that more unconventional live show ideas are likely in the cards after these two.

“With anything, it’s about seeing what works well,” he says. “With these two bands, we’re in similar genres but different schools. We’re always looking for new ways to make shows more exciting for anyone who’s coming to see us. We’re always trying to push the envelope.”