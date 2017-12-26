The seven best San Diego albums of 2017

Despite my complaints last week that cover bands are taking over San Diego, there was a lot of good original music that came from local bands in 2017. Here are my seven favorite San Diego albums of the year, in alphabetical order.

Author & Punisher - Pressure Mine

One-man industrial metal machine Tristan Shone announced earlier this year that he had signed to long-running metal label Relapse, which should bring some promising material soon (made with new machines!). In the meantime, he released this five-track EP, which features some of his most melodic material yet. It’s still dark, heavy and weird, but more in a goth way than a metal way, which is just fine by me. For a between-album teaser, it’s pretty damn spectacular.

Die Mißbildungen Des Menschen - DMDM.1

This full-length release by experimental electronic outfit Die Mißbildungen Des Menschen captures the scope of their expansive, exploratory sound. It’s just two tracks, each one 21 minutes long, and in those compositions they span from ambient soundscapes to beat-driven pulses and noisy drones. It’s best to just clear out 42 minutes on your schedule, hit play and see where it goes. It’s a hell of a ride.

DJ Pnutz - 16 Psyche

DJ Pnutz released a significant amount of music this year, including a mix that we dubbed “Extraspecialgood” in our Great Demo Review back in March. The best this year, 16 Psyche, is an excellent flow of instrumental hip-hop loaded with clever samples and boom-bap beats that display Pnutz’s knack for blending a variety of disparate parts into one funky whole. There’s a good amount of jokes woven between tracks, from an Eastbound and Down clip to some dialogue about vinyl nerds, but the reason to return to it is the crackly jazz and funk breaks.

Hideout - So Many Hoops/So Little Time

With the knowledge that Hideout’s second album was written following frontman Gabriel Rodriguez’s brother’s death, I didn’t expect it to be so delightful to listen to. Several of my favorite records this year had similarly anguished backstories (Zola Jesus, Mount Eerie), though Hideout used that personal darkness to make a surprisingly upbeat and accessible set of indie pop. It’s a dark, honest and affecting album, but it also holds up over repeated listens. That’s a difficult thing to accomplish.

Manuok - The Gift Horse

Scott Mercado’s Manuok has been one of the most consistently enjoyable San Diego bands since first debuting in the early ‘00s, but they’d gone half a decade without releasing a new album. The Gift Horse ends that drought with some gorgeously spacey indie rock that’s intricately written, immaculately produced and impressively ambitious. The thing that always catches me off guard is how brief these songs are. The massive-sounding “Jacob’s Ladder” is only three minutes but feels like it could extend for twice as long. And “Etalia” undergoes so much build and transformation that it almost doesn’t feel like enough time, but somehow these compact, albeit richly layered songs feel just right.

Parker Meridien - Fists Like Gotti

Emcee Jack King and drummer Nathan Hubbard were already well established in their respective musical fields. So while it might not seem obvious that they’d form a band together, it’s a natural collaboration in hindsight. Parker Meridien—a trio that also features bassist John Rieder—backs abstract hip-hop flows and spoken word passages with psychedelic funk arrangements. It’s a fresh take on a hip-hop band, and their debut album is loaded with grooves.

Quali - Awaken the Quietus

Quali’s new album is notable for being the first release on the just-launched Sensitive Records. It also happens to be an excellent shoegaze record steeped in the tradition of UK bands such as Ride and Slowdive, with a good amount of noise piercing its dreamy aesthetics. The songs are catchy, loud and loaded with effects, as any good shoegaze should be. Where a lot of bands get away on effects alone, Quali writes great songs that would be just as compelling without the layers of fuzz and shimmer.