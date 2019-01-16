The Sorcerer Family takes the ukulele to a strange place

× Expand Sam Lopez

Sam Lopez has long been one of the most prolific musicians and curators in the scene. From running a cassette label and organizing the Stay Strange series of concerts, it’s a wonder he has time for anything else, much less a ukulele-based occult solo project lovingly dubbed The Sorcerer Family.

“Although I still consider myself a noise artist, I feel that The Sorcerer Family is folk music and music that speaks for the earth,” says Lopez, who first picked up the ukulele in 2010 and experimented with amplifying it in one of his previous noise-rocks bands. “I call it occult because I hide my true self behind a mask and my emotions are not evidently visible. Plus, I love the use of symbolism in my art. I communicate through the instrument. Like a beacon or altar to an eldritch and crippled god.”

× <a href="http://staystrange.bandcamp.com/album/hidden-rooms-demo">Hidden Rooms demo by The Sorcerer Family</a>

Lopez goes on to say that he hasn’t yet run into any artists experimenting with the ukulele as he does. Over the years, he’s experimented with alternate tunings, added a low G string and developed a unique tuning and finger-picking method. The result, while completely improvisational, is both bizarre and hypnotic, often resembling a cross between Indian sitar playing, a Western movie soundtrack and guitar-based Saharan bands such as Tinariwen.

“I think my extreme-music background allowed me a peculiar interpretation of how this instrument should sound,” says Lopez, who uses a small set-up that includes a cube amp, delay pedal and an equalizer. “I’ve had purists tell me that although they find what I’m doing interesting, the music itself is too unconventional. In addition to the ukulele, I incorporate short blasts of sampled sounds into my performance. My goal with The Sorcerer Family is to create a relationship between folk, world and noise music.”

The next Sorcerer Family performance will be in February at the Slow Death IV music and arts festival. Those looking for a taste of the live show should check out the 2018 YouTube video of Lopez performing alone and in the dark at the Emanuel Vigeland Mausoleum in Oslo, Norway.

“In my previous project, I preferred performing with the lights on,” says Lopez. “In The Sorcerer Family, I don’t mind lurking in the dark.”