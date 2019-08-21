The Spotlight: Shonen Knife

× Expand Photo by Akira Shabata Shonen Knife

I don’t believe in astrology. No shade to anyone who does—I just don’t like the idea that powers beyond me determine my personality and my actions. Plus, I’m a Libra, which—as I understand it—is basically the human equivalent of a golden retriever: annoyingly happy, dislikes conflict, likes harmony and very slobbery. And, yes, while I can begrudgingly admit that those are qualities I possess, it’s just who I am and not at all dictated by the stars (is that a totally Libra thing to say?).

But listening to Shonen Knife is like tapping into my suppressed Libra heart and unleashing all the cosmic positivity into my bloodstream.

Even though the Japanese rock band has been together for nearly 40 years, it’s astonishing how fresh, positive and energized they sound. This year, the prolific Japanese band put out their 21st(!) album, Sweet Candy Power, which stays in line with the raw, stripped-down pop-punk that Shonen Knife has been playing since 1982. It’s rare for a punk band to be around for this long and not show their age, but Sweet Candy Power is so fun and playful (most of the songs are about candy!) that it sounds like a debut.

Shonen Knife was also a favorite of curmudgeon Kurt Cobain, who asked them to open for Nirvana during their European tour. Any band that could make Kurt smile must be onto something. That counts as Libra energy, right?

Shonen Knife play Saturday, Aug. 24 at Soda Bar.