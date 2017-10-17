The Stalins of Sound are breaking up

× Expand Photo by Molly Mills The Stalins of Sound

The Stalins of Sound are coming to an end. The synth-punk band, which has been active since 2010, have announced their final two shows of the year, which will take place Nov. 10 at Pour House in Oceanside and Dec. 10 at The Casbah. The decision to end the group ultimately came as a result of founding member and bassist Dave Masur’s decision to leave the group after moving out of San Diego. Guitarist/vocalist Hadi Fever says that the change in lineup signaled to him that it was time to move on.

“Dave, our original bass player, quit in May,” he says. “He lives in Orange County and has a kid. So he was having a struggle with the rush-hour traffic coming down to San Diego. But he lasted a lot longer than I would have in that situation.

“Dave and I have been playing together since 2008,” he adds. “Without him it just doesn’t feel right.”

As one band reaches its end, however, another is just getting started. Fever announced that he’s already formed a new group called Revolutionary Guard, which will be making their debut in February 2018, after the final Stalins shows take place. Fever says that Revolutionary Guard will share some qualities in common with the Stalins, but ultimately will be something new and different.

“I’m debuting the new band at Awesome Fest,” he says. “We’ll have a live drummer, but he’ll be using an electronic drum set. It’s still going to be synth punk, but it won’t be like the Stalins. I want to scale it back and go for a basic, more melodic sound.”

The final Stalins of Sound shows will feature Masur playing bass, so that the band will bow out with the two founding members performing together. It’s a bittersweet finale, but Fever says that he’s ready to move on and enjoyed the experience while it lasted.

“I recruited Dave to come back again. We’re going to call it a day after these two shows,” he says. “But it’s been fucking awesome. We made a lot of friends and had a good time doing it.”