The Travelers Club introduces audio production classes

The Travelers Club, a locally based group that puts on music events and warehouse shows in San Diego, has announced a new series of audio production classes as part of its Each One Teach One program. The series is a partnership with Youthful Kinfolk from the Bay Area, and features four courses throughout the summer that focus on different aspects of making music. Travelers Club founder Andy Coronado says that the idea is an extension of what the organization already does, namely bridging gaps in the local music community.

“My group usually does music and art events, but I’ve been wanting to do more community outreach events,” he says. “This is our first attempt to expand beyond that.”

The classes being offered begin with beat production on July 15, followed by courses on songwriting, podcast production and DJing. Some of the people involved in the courses include Soulection’s Andre Power and Katie Saffert of the “Coffee and Conversations” podcast. The full schedule is up at teachoneworkshops.org. Coronado says that the reason these four topics were chosen is because of how often he was asked where to get started in these areas.

“We pinned it down to four courses that people had the most questions about but didn’t have the resources,” he says. “It made sense to have some people we know come in and build a network. And it’s not just adults who are welcome to the classes, but high school students as well.”

Whether throwing their own events or providing resources to help people start their own thing, Coronado says it’s all connected to Travelers Club’s overall mission.

“The whole point is to establish an identity in San Diego and kind of say that you don’t have to go to L.A. to do it,” he says. “We all can excel here as a community, and help each other to find those resources to do it.”