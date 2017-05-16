The Young Wild release web series

× Expand Sergey Kolivayko The Young Wild

The Young Wild have released a new web video series, titled You’ve Seen This Before. The series contains 10 videos, which depict the band going through the trials and tribulations of learning to better market their brand, with plenty of absurd input from industry suits and fans on social media. The series began as a way for the band to better show audiences their personalities outside the music, which singer Bryan William said was suggested to them by some of the marketing and management people they work with.

“Someone on our team was suggesting or encouraging us to engage more with fans of the band,” he says. “The example was something like an Instagram video of us hanging out—a lot of people don’t really know who you are, even if they know your music.”

You’ve Seen This Before is a lot more elaborate than an Instagram video, however. Each of its 10 videos is essentially its own sketch, some of which lean more toward comedy while others incorporate more artful cinematography and dance. Yet one of the inspirations for the series was IFC’s hit sketch comedy show, Portlandia, and they take that absurdity and run with it. For example, in one video a Twitter fan suggests their bass player be transformed into a cat. It’s a way of poking fun at the sometimes frustrating experiences of working in the music industry, William says.

“The music business can be all over the place. Sometimes the best medicine can be playing a show for one person in the middle of the country,” he says. “Humor is a pretty good antidote for us. We have some good experiences to draw from as a band.”

While Bryan says none of the actual scenes in the series depict anything that actually happened to them, they’ve had their share of cringe-worthy experiences, which they’ve chosen to have a little fun with.

“At the core of it, we just love creating,” he says. “When you don’t pull it off, maybe it shouldn’t depress you. Maybe it’s just really funny.”