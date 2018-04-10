Thomas Walsh makes nightmarish lullabies on new album

Thomas Walsh doesn’t necessarily make it easy to wade through his various releases. He’s recorded and performed under a few different pseudonyms. There’s Two Moons Merging, and even Thomas Walsh itself is a fake name. He also briefly played in local shoegaze/noise rock band Svelte. It feels as if he’s constantly taking a new approach to his music, which makes each release feel like a fresh start in a way.

Mechanics of Deference isn’t wholly detached from his work as Two Moons Merging, as it’s still ultimately instrumental electronic music. But that’s about where the similarities end. From the title track of Walsh’s latest cassette release, it’s clear that he aims for something ambitious and grand. Driven by the ornate sound of choral voices and dark, droning electronics, “Mechanics of Deference” is at once beautiful and unsettling, a masterful balance of contrasts that’s moving in a multitude of ways. That’s a pretty accurate way to summarize the full 11-track album, which spans a wide range of electronic disciplines, from the avant garde ambient sounds of contemporary artists such as Oneohtrix Point Never or Tim Hecker, to a more noise-driven approach in the vein of Prurient. It’s a constant tension between melodic, even soothing sounds and an underlying sense of gloom and chaos.

As much menace as there is running through Mechanics of Deference, it still largely succeeds as an ambient work of art. “Child of Light” and “Child of Light II,” for instance, still have a relaxing, atmospheric quality in spite of the strange sounds of metal and glass. And “Peregrine Saturn” is bathed in static, yet the degraded sound of piano is still comforting in a strange way. Then again, there’s a track called “Flesh Suits” that’s about as nightmarish as one might expect. Mechanics of Deference is the rare piece of music that can put the listener in both a pleasant dream state and a nightmarish dystopia.