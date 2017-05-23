Three local singer/songwriters releasing new albums in conjunction

× Expand Jeff Berkley

San Diego singer/songwriters Jeff Berkley, Veronica May and Shawn Rohlf are all about to release new albums, but they’re going about it in an unconventional way. Rather than dedicate a release show for each individual record, they’re all performing at a combined release show on Saturday, May 27 at The Casbah.

“I recorded my album, and then I produced Veronica’s record,” Berkley says in a phone interview. “We all ended up backstage together at a gig, and someone said, ‘We should release our albums at the same time.’ But then we realized, ‘Wow! Nobody does that!’”

This won’t be the first time that these musicians have worked together. Berkley (who’s also half of the acoustic duo Berkley Hart) and Rohlf play together in Tim Flannery and The Lunatic Fringe, and Berkley also produced Veronica May’s new album, Awakened. Yet Berkley, who has an astonishingly long list of album credits, is just now releasing his own solo record, Whore House, Hot Sauce & Souvenirs. He says that it offered him an opportunity to try new things outside of his other long-term band, including working with a long list of collaborators (which are listed at jeffberkley.com).

“I make records for a living, so I know this whole world of musicians and wanted to pursue artistic expressions that just don’t fit an acoustic duo,” he says. “There are some funk songs, some Americana, cowpunk kind of stuff. I have all these songs, so I just thought let’s go for it!”

At the release show, the three musicians are likely to perform some collaborative material, but most of all they want to be able to introduce their music to new audiences.

“We’re all just really great friends,” Berkley says. “We just thought we would be able to get our CDs in the hands of people who might not otherwise hear them.”