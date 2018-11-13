Tijuana punk up close and personal

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Ivan from Perdición” by John Brady

John Brady remembers his first journey across the border and into Tijuana to see a punk show. It was the day before his 15th birthday and while he’d been to punk shows in San Diego, that show (a performance from legendary singer Siouxsie Sioux), as well as the ones he has attended since, have made him appreciate the Tijuana punk scene that much more.

“I was, and continue to be, fascinated by how different San Diego and Tijuana are from one another, given that they’re right next to each other,” says Brady, who admits that he was initially attracted to the Tijuana scene because there were more all-ages shows, plus the fact that he could drink. “But obviously, they are separated by cultural and political differences.”

Since that show in 1990, Brady has seen hundreds of shows in Tijuana venues, most of which have since been shut down. At the age of 19, he began playing in Tijuana venues himself with his band Swing Kids, a post-hardcore band that was not only highly influential, but one that also featured members that went on to even more well-known projects such as The Locust (Justin Pearson) and The Album Leaf (Jimmy LaValle). Brady, however, took a different path and it was around this time that he also began getting into photography. Despite the dangers of bringing his 35mm Nikon SLR to shows, Brady began shooting photos at local punk venues including some in Tijuana.

“I fiddled around with it for several months, really having no idea how functions like shutter speed and aperture worked to capture an image, before I decided to take some introductory photography classes at City College,” recalls Brady.

But then Brady moved to Chicago to be closer to his family, as well as to be part of the emerging indie scene of the late ’90s and early ’00s. And while he says his knowledge of photography was “rudimentary at the time,” he managed to get a job at a local photographic shop.

“I was shocked because I didn’t even think I’d get an interview,” Brady says. “I stuck with photographic sales either part-time or full-time for the next 16 years, learning everything that I could along the way about every aspect of photography.”

In addition to his day job, Brady was occasionally shooting weddings and other gatherings, but when the company he was working for went bankrupt, he says he had the desire to move back to San Diego. Once here, he began attending punk shows in Tijuana, starting with a Christian Death show in 2014. And although he’s “taken thousands of photos while attending dozens of shows over the last few years,” Brady says he’s reluctant to speak with any authority on how the Tijuana punk scene has changed since he left.

“The biggest change that I’ve seen at shows, is that it’s mostly local promoters putting on shows for local people, as opposed to trying to draw people across the border,” Brady says. “Tijuana shows are better attended, with a more enthusiastic crowd. In the early ’90s, it wasn’t unusual for more than half the crowd to be from San Diego. The scene seems to be a lot bigger now than it was then, but it’s fractured in to a lot of different subgenres.”

Brady guesses he’s taken photos at about half the shows he’s attended since moving back, but that he’s sometimes a little cautious. He cites a show by hardcore band Infest as one shoot that could have been disastrous.

“I didn’t capture nearly as many images as I normally would because there were bodies and bottles flying around everywhere. I was afraid I was either going to be hit, or my camera was going to be drowned in a Tecate beer bath.”

One of the pictures he did capture at that show, as well as dozens of others taken at various shows throughout the city, will be on display at Tijuana Punk Through the Lens, 2014-2018, a new exhibition opening Friday, Nov. 16 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Lycanthro Pub (La Plaza Del Zapato, 22010 Tijuana). Brady has been attending shows there since the bar opened its doors earlier this year. He will also be donating a portion of the proceeds from sold works to the San Diego Refugee Tutoring program, a City Heights service that provides tutoring to refugee students. While he’s excited to showcase his work, Brady also sees the exhibition as a means to nurture the scene and perhaps help bring attention to the venue.

“So many small venues have come and gone in just the last few years,” says Brady. “I would hate to see Lycanthro suffer the same fate.”