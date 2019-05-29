Til-Two changing hands again

× Expand Photo by Jeff Terich Til-Two Club

In the bar industry, the only constant is change. So it is with City Height’s Til-Two Club (4746 El Cajon Blvd.), which just changed hands again after coming under new ownership in August 2018.

Husband and wife duo Matthew Koken and Delanie Gomes have entered into a partnership with current owner Julie Darling. Darling’s previous partner, Alex Carballo, exited the business relationship after joining in August. Darling and Carballo had previously bought the bar and music venue from Mick Rossler, the owner of Tower Bar.

Koken, Gomes and Darling are the sole operating partners of Til-Two Club and are entrusted with the bar’s daily operations. In addition to being brand-new bar owners and operators, Koken is a criminal defense attorney who owns his own firm. Gomes, commonly known by her nickname of Dottie, is a burlesque performer and producer for the Drop Dead Dames.

“On our first date, my husband told me he had always dreamed of owning a bar and music venue,” Gomes says in an interview.

“I have been in the bar industry for a decade, and he has been in the San Diego music scene forever, and this is something we will both enjoy doing together,” she adds.

Gomes explains there are some imminent changes afoot for Til-Two.

“The immediate change is to shift the identity of the bar back to what it has been for decades, which is a bar and venue for rock and roll music in many different variations. The venue [will be] supportive of all music, but a focus will be placed on great rock and roll,” says Gomes, who also plans on upping the quality of the liquor served while keeping prices the same.

“The long term vision for the bar is to remain and maintain a historic San Diego landmark,” Gomes says of Til-Two’s future. “We pride ourselves on providing a quality bar experience as well as improving the venue as a staple in the San Diego music scene, which it was back when Mick, owner of Tower Bar, owned it.”