Til-Two Club changes hands

× Expand Photo by Jeff Terich Til-Two Club

Til-Two Club has a new owner. Last week, local chef and property manager Alex Carballo along with partner Julie Darling, took over the City Heights bar located at 4746 El Cajon Blvd. The bar and music venue had previously been owned by Mick Rossler, owner of Tower Bar. For Carballo, whose properties have included URBN and Moto Deli, the opportunity to run a music venue is the fulfillment of a longtime dream.

“I told my broker that if something with a potential music venue comes up to let me know,” says Carballo, who doesn’t plan on changing the name of the venue. “I used to play here when I was younger. I’ve always wanted to do this. Hasn’t everyone had this dream at some point? I also live in Del Cerro, so I’m not far from there. It’s right in my own backyard.”

Despite the fact that Carballo’s background is in restaurants and food, he doesn’t intend to add a kitchen or incorporate a menu into the club’s operations. In fact, getting away from the workload of running a restaurant is one of the reasons he was attracted to the bar in the first place.

“I’ll probably pickle some things, and do some cool things with drinks,” he says. “But one of the reasons that this attracted me is that it’s more low-maintenance than a restaurant. To have something that doesn’t require as much personal labor.”

Til-Two Club, which was once the Beauty Bar prior to 2010, underwent some structural changes in 2016, including moving the formerly outdoor stage, removing the dropped ceiling and some other improvements. So for Carballo, there’s not much need for a massive overhaul, just the usual upgrades that come with time and wear.

“It mostly just needs some TLC,” he says. “I intend to just give it a little love. Just some basic, minor issues here and there. It’s not broken, so does it really need fixing?”