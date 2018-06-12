Tim Lambesis hasn’t earned redemption

Of all the bands I never expected to see reunite in 2018, As I Lay Dying sits somewhere near the top of the list. There’s a very good reason for that: In May of 2014, the band’s singer, Tim Lambesis, was sentenced to six years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his wife in 2013.

Lambesis is now out of prison on parole, and this past week, the band announced that they’d be performing their first show with Lambesis in five years at SOMA on June 16, as well as releasing a new single. It’s all pretty routine stuff for a big-selling band that ends up getting back together with the intent of reviving something that proved successful in the past. Except for the part where he tried to have his wife murdered.

That’s a hard thing to get past. I’m not going to claim every artist I listen to is a saint, but the least I can say is that they’ve never pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder. That’s the absolute least one can ask. Yet, five years later, he’s back to capitalizing on a legacy that should have been finished.

Lambesis’ wife wasn’t murdered, thankfully, and Lambesis owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band’s Facebook page after his release. But a social media apology is pretty thin as far as atonement is concerned. It’s likewise disappointing that anyone would book the band so quickly. What’s even more baffling is that his former bandmates apparently have no problem getting back to working with him so quickly, especially considering their statements at the time.

“Your jaw drops to the floor,” said the band’s Phil Sgrosso in a 2014 Noisey article written by Peter Holslin, my predecessor as music editor at CityBeat. “But you’re so thankful that he got caught, Meggan’s OK. And you think about the kids, and you’re just, like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ At this point, I don’t care about Tim.”

So much for that. Lambesis, like anyone who’s been through our prison system, deserves a second chance of course, but this is a really shitty way to get it started. If he’s sincere about being a better person, he shouldn’t be trying to immediately cash a check from a reunion tour, and the same goes for his bandmates. If he looks to get on the road to redemption, he’s headed in the wrong direction.