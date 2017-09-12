Tower Bar hit by police SUV

History repeated itself over the weekend when the side of the Tower Bar was hit by a car. On early Sunday morning, during a performance by punk band Idiot Bombs just after 1 a.m., a car sideswiped a police SUV. That SUV ended up plowing into the side of the club. The collision ended up damaging the stage, and drummer Davey Tiltwheel ended up being knocked over during the accident.

“Davey Tiltwheel, he got pushed,” says Tower Bar owner Mick Rossler. “But thankfully there were no serious injuries.”

This isn’t the first time Tower Bar has been hit by a vehicle. In 1964, a car plowed through the building, killing one person in the process. The scene of the crash has become an infamous piece of San Diego lore. The club actually features a picture of the incident on its website, right above its calendar lineup. So it’s an interesting coincidence that, 53 years later, the same thing happened—albeit with much less dire consequences—almost in the same spot.

“In 1964, a drunk driver ran into another car and ended up spinning over into the wall,” Rossler says. “That was just two feet from where this collision happened.”

This latest crash, while a bit of a setback for the Tower Bar, turned out to be far less serious than it could have been. That being said, the club’s wall is covered in plywood right now, and there are some repairs to be done to get it back to the condition it was in before. In fact, Rossler says that the club won’t have to reschedule more than one of its upcoming planned shows.

“Luckily, the area that was hit wasn’t structural,” Rossler says. “The city sent out an engineer that night who determined that the damage was pretty minor. There was a window on that spot once upon a time, so we lucked out—no structural damage.”