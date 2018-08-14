Tulengua uses their music for a good cause

× Expand Photo by Dan Lilienthal Tulengua

Cross-border, bilingual hip-hop group Tulengua are using their platform to aid migrant rights group Border Angels. The group, which has members from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, just released their new mixtape Baja Funk, and they’re donating all of the proceeds from streaming and sales of the release to the nonprofit organization. Group member Alan Lilienthal says that, because the mixtape was all recorded in home studios, they didn’t necessarily have a lot of recording costs to recoup. But even so, they consider helping the cause more important than any initial money they might make from the record.

“I’ve been really impressed with what they’re doing, and what the organization represents in general,” he says. “We want to show what we stand for, even if that means we don’t make any money at first. We want to ensure that our music is a vehicle for community glue.”

The group also released a new video, “Selva,” in collaboration with Border Angels. Angels Founder and Director Enrique Morones connected the group with children of migrant families, who make appearances in the video. The beginning of the clip also includes some harshly-worded and racist phone messages, all of which represent the kinds of obstacles that the organization is up against.

“Every day, without fail, [Enrique] gets recordings on his voicemail that are just hurtful, cruel messages just for doing what he does,” Lilienthal says. “It’s a commentary on a certain segment of people who talk down to Latinos, but there’s also a positive message. It’s easy to get discouraged when your own president speaks badly about your people, but we’re saying that, with your own voice, you can be what you want to be.”

Lilienthal says that not all of Tulengua’s music is necessarily political or activist minded, but it also can’t be separated from the identity of the group, which is more about a positive ideology.

“It’s a celebration of a borderless ideal,” he says. “Humans connecting with other humans.”