Twin Ritual’s debut EP is catchy AF

There’s a general rule in San Diego (and probably most cities), that if a musician is in one band, they’re probably in at least a couple others. Such is the case for Twin Ritual, a group of musicians who’ve all had prominent past and parallel projects, including Glass Spells (bassist Anthony Ramirez), Astral Touch (guitarist Nathan Leutzinger) and Le Chateau (vocalist Laura Levenhagen). To call them a supergroup doesn’t feel quite right, though each member of the band is certainly both talented and accomplished. Rather, the group’s debut EP, Hand Through the Mist, is a showcase for a different stylistic side of those strengths.

The EP is also the most unabashedly pop recording that any of these artists have been involved with. That’s to be expected given the involvement of producer Dave Trumfio, whose impressive list of credits includes OK Go, Grandaddy and Billy Bragg and Wilco’s collaborative album, Mermaid Avenue. Twin Ritual doesn’t necessarily sound like any of those bands in particular, but they do sound like the sort of band that aims for a more polished, radio-friendly sound.

“Is It Paranoia,” the first track on the EP, sets the stage with a high-energy dance-punk approach that would sound natural both in a disco or a large concert hall. However, “Angry” is the song that sounds most like a natural hit with a big, synth-driven chorus reminiscent of the likes of Phoenix or Metric, showcasing Levenhagen’s impressive, soaring vocal abilities while grooving the fuck out.

The next two tracks are mostly along the same lines as the first two, all impeccable-sounding alternative pop songs that flirt with darkness without ever descending into it fully (like Ramirez’s other band, Glass Spells, for instance). I’d like to hear where the band goes from here, as this only feels like a small sampling of what they could do, and a bit more variation could serve them well. But I feel like I’m already going to have trouble getting “Angry” out of my head, which probably bodes well for the band’s future.