Vaginals bring together innovators for Post-Modern Music Fest

Experimental duo Vaginals have built up a reputation as one of the more unconventional bands in San Diego, as they’ve been bridging pop music with noise and psychedelia for a decade. As part of their mission in spreading post-modern music in San Diego, they’ve assembled a line-up of like-minded artists for Post-Modern Music Fest on Feb. 24 at Helmuth Projects (1827 Fifth Ave.). Drummer Maria Cochinita says it’s an extension of past events they’ve organized, but with a more intentional branding.

“We previously named our events ‘Bromigofest,’ so the concept evolved from those shows,” she says. “However, we thought the post-modern take was a bit more specific, as far as the kind of genre we imagine ourselves to be a part of.”

The newly branded Post-Modern Music Fest features artists such as Maki & Katja, Pat Keen and Cheap Windows, all of whom have wildly different approaches to music. Some are more accessible than others, but they all share a similar ethos, which Cochinita admits is somewhat intangible.

“There are many different interpretations of what post-modern is, but one can say, generally that there’s a quality of danger and irreverence,” she says. “The best examples of post-modern music take traditional or even primitive musical aspects and turns them into something new, fresh, and exciting. Like those who invented jazz, rock, goth, techno, rap—when all these genres were new, they were odd to most audiences.”

Post-modern music might not be easy to define, but Cochinita says that there’s no shortage of innovators in San Diego in order to sustain an ongoing left-of-mainstream event like this one.

“There are many talented, cutting edge musicians in this town,” she says, “so we feel lucky to be able to get shows like this together once or twice a season.”