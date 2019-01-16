Via Satellite return with beautiful, eulogistic new album

Listening to “Seeing Things”—one of the many standout tracks on Via Satellite’s fourth LP, A Thousand Mountains—it’s hard not to over-analyze. Over a steady, perfectly melancholic mix of guitars, drums and piano, Scott Mercado delivers what could be the overall theme of the entire record: “There’s only now/It’s beautiful/The only time that’s left to tell my story.”

Recorded just before the death of drummer Tim Reece of a rare form of glandular cancer (see our feature on those sessions here), the album could be seen as both a lamenting farewell and a eulogistic celebration of Reese, although it’s doubtful he’d want it to be seen as either. Rather, it’s a collection of beautifully constructed indie rock songs from a recently reunited band who never really broke up, never stopped being friends and never really got the attention they deserved while active in the early ’00s.

The 10 songs on A Thousand Mountains were originally conceived over a decade ago, but still speak to the heavy circumstances surrounding the band at the time they were recording. There’s also a touch of sardonic commentary that’s always been an understated element of the band’s music and lyrics. That sense of Radiohead-esque alienation is evident in songs such as “White Ruins,” “Bitter SOS” and especially “Talk It Up With God.” “Everybody’s gone plastic/Wrapped in bleach and cellophane/They don’t care at all, do they?” frontman Drew Andrews sings on the latter song, practically begging the listener to look into some kind of black mirror of self-reflection.

While I’d still argue that 2005’s Cities Are Temples is still Via Satellite’s best album, the new one comes pretty close. “And you’ve been running away all this time/But one day we’ll embrace our goodbyes,” Andrews sings on the album’s closer, “Black Lights On,” before casually referencing the band’s previous records. A Thousand Mountains is a last will and testament; a celebration of the group’s unwavering love for one another. We’ve just been lucky enough to hear it after all these years.

A Thousand Mountains will be available at a record release show on Jan. 22 at The Casbah, along with an accompanying book that includes artwork, writings poetry and lyrics. Proceeds from the record will be donated to School of Rock Denver, where Reese worked before passing away.