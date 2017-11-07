Vinyl Junkies Record Shack opening in South Park

× Expand Photo by Grant Reinero Tim Mays and Eric Howarth

Vinyl Junkies founder Eric Howarth and The Casbah owner Tim Mays are opening up a new record store in South Park. The Vinyl Junkies Record Shack (2235 Fern St.) will have its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 24. Howarth has been running the Vinyl Junkies Record Swap, a “mobile record store” which takes place bi-monthly at The Casbah, for four years. He also previously owned M-Theory Music and was initially looking for a new business partner without actually taking the step of opening a new retail location. He eventually warmed up to the idea.

“People ask me if I miss having a record store and I always say ‘hell no!’” says Howarth, laughing. “With a mobile record store, I always had some flexibility. But I told Tim I was open to the possibility. I came to the conclusion that if we hired some people to run it, and Tim and I share some of the responsibilities, we could make it work.”

An opportunity arose when a retail space inside of a house in South Park opened up. Ironically, the house is on the same block where M-Theory’s original location was. After seeing the space firsthand, Mays and Howarth decided to make it the site of the Record Shack.

“We did a walkthrough of the space, and it was just a matter of getting in there and doing a little work,” Mays says. “It has the storage space that we need. I think the neighborhood is ripe for this kind of thing.”

In addition to being a retail vinyl shop, the store will be a ticket outlet for The Casbah. Right now, they’re buying collections, and interested parties can reach out to them at records@vinyljunkies.net. But the idea is to stick to a curated, high-quality collection of records.

“We’re going to focus mostly on used records and some select reissues,” says Howarth. “It’s a limited space, so you want to use it as best you can.”