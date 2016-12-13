Warsaw is making San Diego goth again

San Diego just isn't goth enough. Sure, we have a few popular goth nights, a public park where you can have a picnic next to some tombstones (Pioneer Park) and a giant, mysterious pentagram in Old Town. But that alone isn't enough to combat the image of the city as a haven for laid-back beachgoers, who understandably prefer their summer jams spun year round. But there are a few artists still holding a torch for vintage darkness here, including darkwave trio Nylon Apartments and the dreamily sinister Hexa.

Warsaw, composed of members of KATA and ILYA, are another name to add to the list of goth-influenced bands making some ripples in our sun-oppressed city. They're not shy about their influences—their name is borrowed from Joy Division, who themselves were initially named Warsaw, and their intriguing cover art seemingly nods to artwork on classic Dead Can Dance albums or Vaughn Oliver's design aesthetic for 4AD Records in general. That's not a bad place to start.

The songs on Warsaw's self-titled EP sound familiar in a certain sense. Those who've listened to the members' other bands will probably recognize their songwriting aesthetic, even if it's packaged in a more concise and immediate manner. Yet while the aesthetic is certainly in line with recent post-punk and darkwave acts, it's not so obviously derivative. Having played in heavier and more atmospheric post-rock groups gives the members of the band a unique sensibility that breathes life into their eerie approach. Warsaw is anything but '80s-style EBM by numbers, and thank the Dark Lord for that.

There's a good variety among the tracks they offer on their debut release, from the heavier death rock of "Shadows" (with a synth melody that sounds a little like New Order's "Elegia"), to the buzzing industrial of "Machines," and the twin standouts, both versions of "Haven" which come in both dense and skeletal varieties. "Haven," which prominently features the lead vocals of Rebecca Antuna, brings about one primary but important criticism I have with the EP: There isn't enough of Rebecca's vocals here. Though her male counterpart Demetrius is perhaps a more logical choice for the heavier tracks, her pretty and ethereal approach would provide more of an interesting counterpoint to some of those dense and doom-laden moments. Still, there's always an opportunity to switch it up on the next EP. For now, I'm thankful that there's another band invested in making San Diego goth again.