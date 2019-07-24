Warsaw’s new EP is black ‘Magick’

Anyone who’s seen Warsaw perform live already knows they can cast a spell. Sure, there’s a dark-wave moodiness to their overall sound, but there’s also a level of intimacy in their music that most local bands lack. This is especially true of the bands that play moodier, synth-heavy music, as there always seems to be a level of sadder-than-thou pretension hanging over the proceedings. Best not act as if they feel the music too much, lest they be shunned to the Island of Misfit Goths where The Cure’s “Mint Car” plays on a loop.

Yes, Warsaw plays dark music, but the quartet often surmounts those all-black-everything trappings thanks in no small part to the shared vocal duties of the married couple that fronts the group (Demetrius and Rebecca Antuña). Their best songs have always been marked by the two coming together in what I can only describe as the type of call-and-response that results when someone is performing with their musical soulmate.

Channeling that level of performative intimacy into recorded music can sometimes be tricky. Warsaw’s previous releases—2016’s Warsaw and last year’s Wires—were enjoyable affairs, but seemed uneven at times. The band’s strongest tracks have always been the ones that build from dark, minimalist soundscape and into a shared climactic crescendo (Wires’ “Distant” is a great example of this).

On Magick, Warsaw’s third EP, this dynamic is most clearly displayed on “Creation,” a slow-building, synth-heavy track that also sees the band move in a more dance-friendly, almost poppy direction. It’s also evidence of a more tender side to the band that’s only been hinted at in previous releases. When the Antuñas come together to coo on the chorus, it’s downright pleasant, and Rebecca’s synthesizer solo is straight out of a John Hughes film.

Much of Magick plays out similarly and the Robert Smith inflections (post-Disintegration) are evident on songs such as “Cycles” and “Failure (A.S.S.).” At no point could the listener ever mistake the fact that this is a decidedly moody affair, but the EP is evidence that Warsaw is growing as a band and expanding their sound. What’s more, they seem to be finally finding that perfect balance between the shared vocals, coming together at the most opportune times just as they do during their performances.