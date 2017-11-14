Weatherbox, Big Bad Buffalo members form new band

× Expand Photo by Daniella D’acquisto Miss New Buddha

Members of Weatherbox, Meraki and Big Bad Buffalo have started a new band. Miss New Buddha will play their first show on Thursday, Nov. 16 with Tera Melos and Speedy Ortiz. The group is fronted by vocalist Brian Warren, and features guitarists Shane Moylan and Jordan Krimston, bassist Sarah Linton and drummer Trevor Levieux. To date they’ve only released one song, but Warren and Krimston built up a backlog of material to work with well before they ever booked a show.

“It started with me and Jordan just writing some songs and doing a little recording,” Warren says. “We started it up last year, but we didn’t really work on it for a while. Now we’re playing our first show, and we’re super stoked on it.”

Last week, Miss New Buddha posted the song “Creeper in the Wings” on Bandcamp, and it’s a bit more abrasive and off-kilter than the music Warren made with Weatherbox. There were a handful of local inspirations that they kept in mind when writing the first few songs, but after a while their sound started to take shape.

× <a href="http://missnewbuddha.bandcamp.com/track/creeper-in-the-wings">Creeper In The Wings by Miss New Buddha</a>

“The first song we wrote kind of sounds like Drive Like Jehu or Hot Snakes. Maybe a little At the Drive-In,” he says. “That’s sort of the direction that we wanted to go in, but it’s kind of turned into its own sound now.”

Miss New Buddha have been getting ready to make their live debut, though they’ve been making recordings as they’ve written songs, and Warren says they’re a few tracks away from having enough for a full-length. As of right now, there’s no specific timeframe for release planned, though they’re talking about shopping it to some labels in order to give it a wider release.

“We always got pretty lucky with Weatherbox and worked with some labels,” he says. “We’ll see about this one. It’s darker, less accessible music. But nowadays people are more open to strange music than they used to be. We’ll see how it goes.”