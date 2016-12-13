Weight of the Sun collaborates with Eppig on beer

× Expand Photo by Wena Velasco Weight of the Sun

Weight of the Sun is releasing a new beer in conjunction with the debut of their new album, Vermont. On Jan. 14, the band will debut their Weight of the Sun IPA, brewed by Eppig Brewing, at a release party at Beerfish in University Heights (2933 Adams Ave.). The beer will be on tap at the party and will also be featured at Eppig's tasting room in North Park (3052 El Cajon Blvd.). This is the second time the band has collaborated on a beer, having previously worked with Amplified Ale Works. The new brew, however, coincides thematically with the band's new album.

"We didn't want to do a typical album release show," says vocalist David Martin on a Sunday afternoon at Fall Brewing. "We wanted to work with Eppig because it's a small, startup-type brewery. It's going to be a Vermont-style beer, like Heady Topper."

The group's new album is named after Martin's home state, and it was written mostly in Vermont or on planes back-and-forth between there and San Diego after Martin's mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away in the summer of 2015 and the album was written as a tribute to her. In her honor, the band is also using the release as an opportunity to raise money for charity.

"We decided, if we're going to do this, it has to have a benefit aspect to it," he says. "Benefits from t-shirt sales benefit the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation."

To date, a live album-release show hasn't been confirmed just yet, but Weight of the Sun will be getting back onstage soon.

"We really want to ramp it up," Martin says. "It feels like these songs will be even better for playing live."