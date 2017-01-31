What’s new on Bandcamp?

× Expand Real One Player

If you search for albums tagged “San Diego” on Bandcamp, you’ll find some interesting stuff. In this semi-regular report, we sift through recent postings and relay the findings.

Make Your Mark by Color Til Monday: Color Til Monday exist in that weird space in alternative music that isn’t quite emo, isn’t quite post-punk and isn’t quite anything else. But it’s not bad. The group’s hooks and chunky guitar riffs remind me a lot of Jimmy Eat World, which is a plus, though their vocals veer a little too far into nasal pop-punk territory for my tastes. Nonetheless, this is a well-made EP with many impressive moments.

× <a href="http://colortilmonday.bandcamp.com/album/make-your-mark">Make Your Mark by Color Til Monday</a>

We All Have Desires by Refuse: This band is running the risk of being confused with the more famous Swedish band with a very similar name. And considering Refuse plays a pretty intense style of hardcore, that’s potentially by design. But Refuse, as opposed to Refused, is a much crustier, much more aggressive hardcore band whose music is made for bruising ribs in the pit. It’s gnarly, but it’s good.

× <a href="http://refuseca.bandcamp.com/album/we-all-have-desires-2">We All Have Desires by Refuse</a>

Voodoo Man by Reignpath: This release was tagged as “horrorcore,” aka the genre of hip-hop so extreme it makes Eminem look like Raffi. That’s, uh, not what this is. It’s basically witch house, with really corny Auto-Tune vocals. It’s basically like a goth version of Twenty One Pilots, which is a pretty big disappointment. Anyway, it’s not horrorcore.

× <a href="http://reignpath.bandcamp.com/album/voodoo-man">Voodoo Man by REIGNPATH</a>

Red States by Red States: The picture of a redneck on a toilet on the cover, coupled with the somewhat topical band name, made this release an absolute necessarily listen for this round. And it’s incredibly dumb. Intentionally so, I should note, which makes it kind of fun to listen to. For instance, the first track is called “Jesus Tossed My Sausage,” and comprises a simple, sloppy folk ditty with goofy sound effects and a narrative about going to a place “where sausages will fly like bluebirds.” I mean, yeah, it’s incredibly stupid. But that’s OK. Sometimes you need songs about Jesus tossing sausages.

× <a href="http://redstatesband.bandcamp.com/album/red-states-ep">Red States EP by Red States</a>

Real One Player by Real One Player: I had my doubts about this one at first, considering the first track is titled “Acqua di Gio.” Something about naming songs after high-end fragrances doesn’t sit well with me, but that particular track turns out to be some very cool downtempo electronic music with ethereal synths and a solid groove. Even more interesting is “Que Cool,” which quickly builds up into a dense wall of ambient effects.