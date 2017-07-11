What’s new on Bandcamp

× Expand Doubleplus , Sights and Sages

If you search for albums tagged “San Diego” on Bandcamp, you’ll find some interesting stuff. In this semi-regular report, we sift through recent postings and relay the findings.

Collapsing Structures, Stephanie Merchak: If I’ve learned anything from surveying Bandcamp for three years, it’s that San Diego has an impressive amount of experimental bedroom producers. This release is proof of that, a dark ambient collection of pieces that range from spacious and haunting to downright eerie. This is unsettling, but it’s also quite gorgeous. That’s not easy to pull off. silentmethodrecords.bandcamp.com

× <a href="http://silentmethodrecords.bandcamp.com/album/collapsing-structures">Collapsing Structures by Stephanie Merchak</a>

They Are Sleeping, Dude Is Walk: I have no idea what the fuck “Dude Is Walk” means. I have less of an idea what this music is. It’s a bizarre, obscenely long collection of experimental sounds, post-rock and exotica that makes little to no sense together but is a hell of an interesting listen. At 32 tracks, many of them surpassing 10 minutes apiece, it’s a commitment, but there’s interesting things to be found between the tape experiments and noise tracks. dudeiswalk.bandcamp.com

× <a href="http://dudeiswalk.bandcamp.com/album/they-are-sleeping">They Are Sleeping by Dude Is Walk</a>

Semantic Expression, systmhck: Are we still removing vowels from artist names? (Though it breaks the “sometimes y” rule.) In any case, this is ethereal, chillwavy synth music that’s nothing remarkable on its own but has some interesting moments. The wobbly melody of “S.L.P.” is one of them, particularly when the slap bass kicks in. But by and large this feels like something meant to fade into the background. systmhck.bandcamp.com

× <a href="http://systmhck.bandcamp.com/album/semantic-expression">Semantic Expression by systmhck</a>

With the Homies, JR Jarris: The title of JR Jarris’ new five-track set feels pretty casual, almost like it was recorded during a laid-back session with a group of friends. But the sound of it is less homey and more club-ready than that title might suggest. The beats are a little wonky, a bit dancey, and they sound far more future-funk than old-school. It’s hip-hop beatmaking for late night drives through brightly lit landscapes. jrjarris.bandcamp.com

× <a href="http://jrjarris.bandcamp.com/album/with-the-homies">with the homies. by JR JARRIS</a>

Doubleplus, Sights and Sages: “Aghori,” the first song on Sights and Sages’ new EP, has a simple, minimal sound that’s familiar but not necessarily easy to place. The post-punk sexiness of it has a touch of Interpol, but the sputtering drums and polyrhythmic layers—not to mention the singer’s vocals—sound a lot more like Radiohead. None of these reference points are a problem, however; the group’s arty, atmospheric alt-rock has all the right influences without being a carbon copy of any of them. And they’re pretty catchy at that. sightsandsages.bandcamp.com