What’s new on Bandcamp?

Foreign Entity, Foulplay: The name Foulplay looks a little too close to “Fourplay,” and for that matter could easily be mistaken for a schlocky classic rock band. But that’s not what this is. Foulplay makes uneasy, dark, unsettling electronic music that combines hip-hop beats with the ambient sounds of apocalypse—terrifying sirens, distorted bass and an overall feeling of menace. Perfect for the ghoulish season ahead. Foulplaybeats.bandcamp.com

Cranberry cradle, foxberry: The Bandcamp page for this album states, “I don’t know how to make music and I don’t know jack about music theory.” Apparently this project is an outlet for the artist’s anxiety, and as it turns out, it’s pretty soothing at times. It’s definitely not the most emotionally engaging thing on Bandcamp, but there’s interesting atmosphere. Foxberry.bandcamp.com

Nava Street, Tayari Kufa: This is an intense punk rock record with some furious-as-fuck vocal barks and Discharge-style hardcore power. It’s hard to make out any of the lyrics, but some of the tags are “queer,” “radical” and “trans,” so it’s safe to say that LGBTQ issues are at the heart of this gnarbones three-track EP. I can’t tell what they’re saying, but they’ve got my attention. Tayarikufa.bandcamp.com

Dropping Koala Bombs, Dropping Koala Bombs: The name of this band, and their very literal album artwork, are simply ridiculous. Koala bombs? Koala bombs. The music itself is fairly rote emo/pop-punk with teenage histrionics and the like. Stylistically, I find it super grating, but they’re obviously talented musicians. That’s not necessarily an oxymoron. Droppingkoalabombs.bandcamp.com

Who Am I?, Cori & the Music: I can’t give Cori & The Music any points for originality with regard to their name (was The Band already taken?). I can, however, give them a lot of credit for the funky, soulful grooves they create. This is actually a really impressively arranged record, with Stax-style horns and big, old-school R&B hooks. Sure, there are plenty of bands that do this sort of thing, but this is particularly strong. Coriandthemusic.bandcamp.com