What’s new on Bandcamp?

If you search for albums tagged “San Diego” on Bandcamp, you’ll find some interesting stuff. In this semi-regular report, we sift through recent postings and relay the findings.

Backlash the Pyramid, Seven Legged Octopus/Tall Can & Cave Space: I’m already a fan of Tall Can’s music, so I was pleased to see that the local emcee has a new split release with Seven Legged Octopus. This set of songs is strange and abstract, with a focus on otherworldly atmospheres. Still, the blend of odd, alien production and psychedelic lyrics is a pretty fun one.

The Yiffs, The Yiffs: I was hesitant to listen to a band named after furry sex, and after listening, I’m even more baffled. This is essentially a mixture of twee, children’s music and noisy lo-fi pop. It’s kind of difficult to listen to, and there are lyrics about unicorn jizz. This isn’t my thing. I’m not sure if it’s anyone’s thing. But it exists.

Visioner, Vector Research: “Visioner” is one 25-minute track, which is a lot to ask of a listener without transitioning to something new after a few minutes. But this is a texturally interesting drone/dark ambient release that’s simultaneously unsettling and soothing, which is a tricky balance to pull off. It’s also available to purchase for $4.20; just wanted to mention that.

Lost Myself, Absence of Mine: This group plays aggressive hardcore that vacillates between old-school punk textures and crustier, metal-leaning sounds. There’s even a breakdown in first track “Hands of Time” where everyone would know it’s time to start a circle pit. Plus the chugging riffs in “Hold Nothing Precious” are pretty righteous.

ISO/IEC 14882:1998, Website ツ : The thing that always amazes me about vaporwave is how damn much of it there is. You could spend months on Bandcamp digging through vaporwave releases and never hear the same thing twice. Anyhow, this is mostly 30-second or shorter new age blips that barely register, but it’s pleasant.