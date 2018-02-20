What’s new on Bandcamp?

× Expand A Call to Arms

If you search for albums tagged “San Diego” on Bandcamp, you’ll find some interesting stuff. In this semi-regular report, we sift through recent postings and relay the findings.

Shred/Gnarh - Teeth: Wow, this was disappointing. When I see a band or artist called Shred/Gnarh and it ends up being electronic pop music with a touch of R&B, I don’t see how I couldn’t be. It’s not bad for what it is, but it doesn’t sound like Gwar or Manowar, so here we are. The synth sounds are a little cheesy, now that I think about it. shredgnarh.bandcamp.com

Cygnus Orb - How to Create a Universe: This release purports to be instructions on how to create a universe, involves a lot of deep bass and depicts a girl sitting on what looks like the moon. So: Drugs? Probably, but this weird, ambient music is pretty cool, nonetheless. cygnusorb.bandcamp.com

Rhinoceros III - A Call to Arms: I had to listen to this based on how hideous the cover art was, which features a plastic horse head in front of some rhinoceros wallpaper with a bright turquoise background (my eyes!). The music itself is heavy rock with big melodies and driving riffs. It’s not unlike some of the weirder alt-rock of the ‘90s, and I kind of dig it. rhinocerosiii.bandcamp.com

Hospital Birthday Cake - Tarnation: Oh good, more drugs! Hospital Birthday Cake claim to be exiles from the “Ice Cream Kingdom” and dedicate their album to comrades “who have melted in the mouth of class struggle.” OK then! The music is mostly weird ambient and noise, naturally. Hard to make sense of, but interesting to listen to. Hospitalbirthdaycake.bandcamp.com

Shigematzu - Particle: One of the reasons I love doing this feature is I invariably find some unexpected new favorites and Shigematzu is one of them. He’s a producer who makes expansive electronic sounds that blend ‘90s techno and ambient with that of contemporary beatmakers like Actress. Excellent stuff. shigematzu.bandcamp.com