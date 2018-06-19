What’s new on Bandcamp?

× Expand A r n l d b o m b r

If you search for albums tagged “San Diego” on Bandcamp, you’ll find some interesting stuff. In this semi-regular report, we sift through recent postings and relay the findings.

Now, There Are Limits, Junk Runner: The three tracks on this EP are good, if fairly old-school techno, comprising a series of minimalist dancefloor jams. Considering how much techno has progressed into some weird, darkly atmospheric sounds since the ’90s, it leaves a lot of room for growth. But that being said, I enjoy this quite a bit, and will now remember to look out for more Junk Runner releases going forward. pr0gramma.bandcamp.com

A r n l d b o m b r, Arnld Bomber: First things first—Arnold Bomber is an A-plus producer name. Second of all, Arnold (Korvin Kennington) makes some outstanding instrumental hip-hop tracks that nod heavily to ’90s-era jazz-rap and boom-bap production. It’s not too hard to imagine someone like Q-Tip or C.L. Smooth rapping over these beats, and that’s a major plus in my book. arnldbomber.bandcamp.com

Kill Big Pharma, Big Pharma: There’s lo-fi, and then there’s no-fi. Big Pharma are firmly in the latter camp, as their fuzzy, trippy pop music is so caked in static it’s hard to make heads or tails of what’s happening in any of these tracks. That’s potentially by design; there are other effects in use whose purpose is almost certainly to disorient. There are some good ideas in here, but they’re a bit too obscured to really enjoy. killbigpharma.bandcamp.com

Mezzanine, Mezzanine: I probably should have guessed by their album art, which looks a little like a Porcupine Tree album cover, that Mezzanine are a prog band. And like any prog band of note, they’re extremely talented musicians with big ideas. Yet their songs are generally pretty short, which means they’re ambitious enough to cram a lot of those ideas into a small space. It’s not bad, but I’d love to hear them go full King Crimson. mezzaninemusic.bandcamp.com

Underneath, Gutter: Now this is heavy. Like, really fucking heavy. Menacing, burly sludge metal that’s somewhere between Eyehategod and Acid Bath, and with a vocalist that sounds like he’s ready to cut somebody. This is some intense, gnarly stuff, and I’m here for it. gutterlife.bandcamp.com