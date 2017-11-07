What are local musicians listening to?

× Expand Faderdaze

A recurring feature in which we ask local musicians, promoters and others about the music they’ve been digging lately.

Cochinita Cohina, Vaginals: Nostalghia. “I was able to catch this neo-goth band during the summer when they opened for the Tones on Tail reunion show (as Poptone). Their lead singer’s vocals had a surprisingly complex range of styles, which was refreshing to hear.”

Glendon Romett, Quali: Canicular Days and Relax/Relapse by Dråpe. “Both of their albums are phenomenal. Dråpe combines unique pop structures with washing guitar tones and great musicianship.”

Marie Haddad: Hot Thoughts by Spoon. “I’m a few months late in picking it up, but I’ve been listening to it a lot lately. I love the direction they went with this one—the synthy layers and vibe. Takes me on a little adventure in my mind every time I put it on.”

Rain Pesebre, Con-tact: Morningside by Fazerdaze. “It’s a solo project by a lady named Amelia Murray. The drums have a sampled quality to them and don’t intrude too much with the textures of the guitars and the vocals, which are blanketed in layers and intertwined seamlessly. She does so much with minimal elements.”

Drew Andrews, Bit Maps: Sonic Youth’s discography. “I’ve been on a personal kick of making my way through every Sonic Youth LP. My personal faves are tied between the concept-perfect Sister, and the more reined-in and melodic Rather Ripped. If you look around at America, at the utter Twilight Zone-y attempt at the ‘square-ing’ of society, Sonic Youth is a rad reminder that urban dissonance and noise and improv and recklessness are a much needed middle finger against rising fascist normalization.”

Mike Turi, Dream Joints: Dream Telephone by Frankie & the Witch Fingers: “On record and live the band has a 13th Floor Elevators meets Oh Sees vibe. Delivering an exciting sound with great textures and composition.”